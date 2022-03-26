Analysts Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of CUBI opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 33.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,730,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,832,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

