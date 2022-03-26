Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.26. 718,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,726. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $352.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.99.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

