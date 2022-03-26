Analysts Expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. Gates Industrial reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gates Industrial.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter.

GTES opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.62. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Gates Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.