Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $733.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $8.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,771,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,035. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.39.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.