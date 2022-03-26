Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $733.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $8.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,771,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,035. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.39.
About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.
