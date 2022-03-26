Analysts Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) to post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

NYSE TAP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.96. 727,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

