Analysts Expect N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NABL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in N-able by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in N-able by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in N-able by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in N-able by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter.

NABL stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.27. 297,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,970. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. N-able has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

