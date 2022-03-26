Analysts Expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for onsemi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.04. onsemi reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 197.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that onsemi will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,479 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of onsemi by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

