Analysts Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Ooma reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after acquiring an additional 77,660 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 171,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ooma by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ooma by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 165,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ooma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.68 and a beta of 0.62. Ooma has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

