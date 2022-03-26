Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) to post $99.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.24 million and the lowest is $93.54 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $360.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $362.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $512.46 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.
About Tsakos Energy Navigation (Get Rating)
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.