Analysts Expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.63 Million

Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) to post $99.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.24 million and the lowest is $93.54 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $91.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $360.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $362.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $512.46 million, with estimates ranging from $436.75 million to $557.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tsakos Energy Navigation.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

