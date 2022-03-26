Analysts Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. WestRock posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WestRock by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.96. 2,020,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,638. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

