Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immatics’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Immatics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immatics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Immatics (Get Rating)
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
