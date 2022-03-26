Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immatics’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Immatics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

IMTX opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Immatics has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immatics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

