Analysts Issue Forecasts for Skylight Health Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skylight Health Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SLHG. Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

SLHG stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $46.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

