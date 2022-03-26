Analysts Offer Predictions for Electromed, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electromed in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electromed’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Electromed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Electromed by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Electromed by 15,334.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

