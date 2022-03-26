Analysts Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price at $92.22

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 162,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,376. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

