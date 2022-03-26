Analysts Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Price Target at $50.76

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.76.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. 38,440,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,204,520. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.