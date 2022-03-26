Analysts Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $95.00

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $77.09. 1,249,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,966. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

