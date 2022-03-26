Analysts Set Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target at $224.20

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.20.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA opened at $135.00 on Friday. Heska has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,227.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heska will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 117.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth about $3,634,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth about $698,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.