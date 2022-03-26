Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Target Price at $16.33

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $159,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,494 shares of company stock valued at $402,616. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 77,752 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 945,430 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $10,374,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,337. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $357.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

