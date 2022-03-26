Analysts Set Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Target Price at GBX 1,770.83

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMINGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,770.83 ($23.31).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,477.50 ($19.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.98). The firm has a market cap of £5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,512.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.81) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,463.55).

About Smiths Group (Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.