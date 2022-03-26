Analysts Set Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Target Price at GBX 1,770.83

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,770.83 ($23.31).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.05) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,477.50 ($19.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.98). The firm has a market cap of £5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,512.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.81) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,463.55).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

