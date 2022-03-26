Analysts Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) PT at $15.55

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lion Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lion Electric by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Lion Electric by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 546,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.74.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

