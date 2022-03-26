Analysts Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target at $50.82

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.07. 1,068,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,434. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

About Werner Enterprises (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.