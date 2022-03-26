Analyzing Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) and Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

6.5% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Top Ships shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Castor Maritime and Top Ships, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Top Ships 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castor Maritime and Top Ships’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $132.05 million 1.18 $52.27 million $0.43 4.02 Top Ships $56.37 million 0.76 -$22.82 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Top Ships.

Volatility and Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Ships has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Top Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 39.58% 15.98% 12.48% Top Ships N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Top Ships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime (Get Rating)

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Top Ships (Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc. is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.