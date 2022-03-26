Analyzing Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP) & Its Rivals

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Evolve Transition Infrastructure to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors 2203 10846 15580 585 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolve Transition Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -243.57% N/A -36.43% Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors -15.27% 4.31% 6.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $56.99 million -$118.76 million -0.21 Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors $8.40 billion $499.57 million 5.36

Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evolve Transition Infrastructure competitors beat Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The Production segment consists of oil and natural gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

