Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 74.99% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

