Anderson Hoagland & Co. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.89. 1,023,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,612. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

