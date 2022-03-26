Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Update

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,764,200 shares, a growth of 825.6% from the February 28th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Anima has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $3.82.

Get Anima alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on Anima from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.40 ($5.93) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.