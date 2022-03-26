Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1,450.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANFGF. Barclays upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and set a $1,059.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,340 ($17.64) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,399.89.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

