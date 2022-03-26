Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 69,183 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

AAPL stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

