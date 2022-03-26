Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAOI. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

