Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $3.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 690,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

