Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $3.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 690,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.
