Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFACU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Arena Fortify Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08. Arena Fortify Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFACU. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000.

