argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.93 Million

Analysts predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will announce $11.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.91 million and the lowest is $4.90 million. argenx posted sales of $167.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $124.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.75 million to $147.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $446.56 million, with estimates ranging from $334.42 million to $568.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.33.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $301.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.59. argenx has a 12 month low of $248.21 and a 12 month high of $356.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

