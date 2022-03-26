Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $953,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 21,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. 22,394,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,656,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

