Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.53. Armstrong Flooring shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 139,831 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

