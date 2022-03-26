Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.66

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.53. Armstrong Flooring shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 139,831 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.
About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)
Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.
