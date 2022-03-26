Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $5,516,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARTE stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

