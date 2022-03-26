ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:ASA)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend by 12.6% over the last three years.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE:ASA opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.