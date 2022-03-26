ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 on May 19th

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has decreased its dividend by 12.6% over the last three years.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals (Get Rating)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.