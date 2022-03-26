Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Down to $117.14

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.14, but opened at $111.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $110.31, with a volume of 15,181 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASND. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.