Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $127.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.88.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $98.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

