ASOS’s (ASC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.44) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($72.41) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.53).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,554 ($20.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,502 ($19.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,924 ($77.99). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,955.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,394.12.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.02), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,843,972.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

