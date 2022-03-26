Aspira Women’s Health Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.81. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 83,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 41,658 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 546.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 323,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

