Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 464.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

