Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.02.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

