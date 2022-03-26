Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABF. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.55) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,536.67 ($33.39).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,704.50 ($22.44) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,864.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,911.04. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,584.50 ($20.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,528 ($33.28). The firm has a market cap of £13.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86.

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($27.54), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,052,169.14).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

