Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.90

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $14.38. Astronics shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 243,513 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $433.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Astronics by 59.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 155,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 3,063.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 43.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 112.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 636,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

