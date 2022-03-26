Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.72. Astrotech shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 362,171 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astrotech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the third quarter worth $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the third quarter worth $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astrotech by 29.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 85,087 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

