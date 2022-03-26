Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,636,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,826,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

