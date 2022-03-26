ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

ACO.X stock traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$40.00 and a twelve month high of C$46.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

