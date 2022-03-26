Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Downgraded by Macquarie to Hold

Macquarie lowered shares of Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Macquarie currently has $6.66 price objective on the stock.
Shares of MAQAF opened at $5.16 on Friday. Atlas Arteria has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.
About Atlas Arteria (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Arteria (MAQAF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.