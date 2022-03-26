Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Downgraded by Macquarie to Hold

Macquarie lowered shares of Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Macquarie currently has $6.66 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MAQAF opened at $5.16 on Friday. Atlas Arteria has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

