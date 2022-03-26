Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $778,271.98 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $778,271.98 and $109,967.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.29 or 0.07031033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,248.66 or 0.99995236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043080 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

